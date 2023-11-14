Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 2,370 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 10.0% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $184.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,585 shares of company stock worth $76,485,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

View Our Latest Report on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.