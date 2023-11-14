Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 6,234 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

