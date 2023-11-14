VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Stake Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 2,043.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,838,460,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:MLN opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.