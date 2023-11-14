VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.54% of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 413.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 476.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Stock Performance

CRAK stock opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $35.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32.

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Oil Refiners index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of global stocks issued by firms that earn at least 50% of their revenue from oil refining. CRAK was launched on Aug 18, 2015 and is managed by VanEck.

