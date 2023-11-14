Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,800,000 after buying an additional 41,395,371 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,423,000 after buying an additional 273,500 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after buying an additional 194,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

VTHR opened at $194.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.28 and its 200-day moving average is $193.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $168.18 and a one year high of $205.04.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

