Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 6,930.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $26.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.86 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

