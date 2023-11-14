Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Howard W. Smith III Sells 20,000 Shares

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,408,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,870,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of WD opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $101.02.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 500.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

