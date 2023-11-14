Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Xerox worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 133.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 3,009.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $152,860.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Price Performance

NYSE:XRX opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. StockNews.com raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xerox

Xerox Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.