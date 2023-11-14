Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,792 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Yelp worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Yelp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 221.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on YELP. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of YELP stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,132,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,940,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,132,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,940,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $244,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 279,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,370,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,960 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

