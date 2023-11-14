ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of ZTO opened at $24.02 on Monday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.06.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 22.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

