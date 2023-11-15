10,963 Shares in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 51,392.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 213,278 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,431,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,662,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,546,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,188,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a market cap of $918.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Increases Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

