11,252 Shares in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 29.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of XPOF opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $80.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

