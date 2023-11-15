11,771 Shares in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Johnson Outdoors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 305.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $535.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.44.

Johnson Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

