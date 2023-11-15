12,156 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

