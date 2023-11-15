12,899 Shares in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,041,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 41.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,287,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,244,000 after purchasing an additional 376,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after buying an additional 39,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.9% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after buying an additional 155,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.87. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $36,112.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,341.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $32,488.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,697.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $36,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,341.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,774 shares of company stock valued at $175,776. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

