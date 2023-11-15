13,203 Shares in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in St. Joe by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in St. Joe by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in St. Joe by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in St. Joe by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in St. Joe by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

