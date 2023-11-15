13,595 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $53.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

