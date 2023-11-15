17,310 Shares in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 111,660 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWC. Piper Sandler raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Featured Articles

