22,836 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 82,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vontier by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vontier by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.21. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

