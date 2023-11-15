24,414 Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,679,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 5,504.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,262,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after buying an additional 8,115,001 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 470.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,398,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,432,000 after buying an additional 6,925,661 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,390,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after buying an additional 5,110,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 184.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of CX stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $8.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
