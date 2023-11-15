25,462 Shares in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.57% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPHE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,019,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 54,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EPHE opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

