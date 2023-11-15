2,566 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $251.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.71 and its 200-day moving average is $251.73. The company has a market cap of $956.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $240.08 and a 12 month high of $282.37.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

