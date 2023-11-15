30,876 Shares in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.10% of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLLA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,302,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 3,071.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Get Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLLA opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $24.08.

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (FLLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Latin America RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Latin American equities. FLLA was launched on Oct 9, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.