479,023 Shares in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 479,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.22% of Bitfarms as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Bitfarms by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bitfarms by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Bitfarms by 42.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bitfarms by 76.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 21.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Price Performance

NASDAQ BITF opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BITF. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Bitfarms Profile

(Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

