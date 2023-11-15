5,308 Shares in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $12,213,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 494.7% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 59,527 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 13,152.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 49,455 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 49,103 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of IYM opened at $127.59 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $141.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.83.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.