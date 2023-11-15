5,396 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 1,165.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 576,147 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Fabrinet by 90.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Fabrinet by 24.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after purchasing an additional 163,556 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FN opened at $174.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.38 and a 200-day moving average of $136.17. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $183.74.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.

In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $3,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $4,317,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $3,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,358 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,464. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

