5,647 Shares in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XJH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 36,041 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 189,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

