69,212 Shares in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.42% of Superior Group of Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $167.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

SGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

