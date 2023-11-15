7,122 Shares in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 4.2% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,094,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,955,000 after purchasing an additional 83,805 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,733,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,113.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,712.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,113.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,712.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,865 shares of company stock valued at $425,339 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $93.88 on Wednesday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.65 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.29.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

