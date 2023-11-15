7,433 Shares in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $306,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,603. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.61. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.47 and a 52-week high of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average of $100.86.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.