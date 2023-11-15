81,454 Shares in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.30% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRHC. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,912,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 626,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 330,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 77,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 208,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRHC shares. William Blair cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.57. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

