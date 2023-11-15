Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Adient from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adient in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55. Adient has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.77.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Adient had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Adient by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,046,000 after purchasing an additional 366,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adient by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,466,000 after purchasing an additional 583,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Adient by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Adient by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,798,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,886,000 after purchasing an additional 364,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Adient by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,861 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

