Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,197 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of Adtalem Global Education worth $14,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $322,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $322,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,605,043.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,823 shares of company stock worth $2,779,673. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ATGE opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

