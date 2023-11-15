AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

