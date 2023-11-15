Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Cormark lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$78.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.50.

AFN opened at C$49.45 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$38.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$52.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$939.55 million, a PE ratio of -68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

