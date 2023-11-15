Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 234,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 134,247 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $3,058,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $481,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,404,470.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $698,277.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,210.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,404,470.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $96.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -71.59 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $96.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

