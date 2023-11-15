Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $125,000 Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $6,828,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $8,562,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in RPT Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,946,000 after acquiring an additional 546,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,372,000 after acquiring an additional 465,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

NYSE RPT opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $987.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 109.81%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

