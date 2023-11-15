Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,356 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 783.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 205,125 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,180.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after buying an additional 172,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,332 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 129,074 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

NASDAQ PLL opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.72 million, a PE ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Claude Demby sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $35,283.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Stories

