Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,318,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,820,000 after buying an additional 176,611 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $7,030,099,000,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $6,730,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,657,000 after purchasing an additional 120,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $3,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.58. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $56.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

