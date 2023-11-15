ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.42.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 57.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

