Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,680 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.33 and a 200 day moving average of $128.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $147.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,244,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,546,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,244,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,546,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,089 shares of company stock worth $15,479,976 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

