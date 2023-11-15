Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,089 shares of company stock worth $15,479,976. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average is $128.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.