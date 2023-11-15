Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.2% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,089 shares of company stock worth $15,479,976. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.33 and a 200-day moving average of $128.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

