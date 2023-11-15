Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.47% of Ambarella worth $15,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ambarella by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ambarella by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,042,000 after purchasing an additional 161,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,413,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.60. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $99.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $187,600.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $45,508.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,208 shares in the company, valued at $422,172.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $187,600.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,576 shares of company stock worth $606,992. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ambarella from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

