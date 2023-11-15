Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Apogee Enterprises worth $14,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2,523.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 248,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 205,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 104,288 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $353.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $101,677.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

