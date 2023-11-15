Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.7% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $145,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 10.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,391 shares of company stock worth $77,370,046. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $187.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

