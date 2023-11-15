Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 15.4% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 11.7% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 239,642 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,154 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $2,108,000. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 245.3% in the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $187.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,391 shares of company stock valued at $77,370,046. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

