Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Archrock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

AROC opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49. Archrock has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 116.98%.

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $137,941.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,056.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 70.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 184.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 31.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 79.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

