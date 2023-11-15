Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital to “Hold”

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASUR. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get Asure Software alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Asure Software

Asure Software Stock Down 20.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $165.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1,872.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Asure Software in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Asure Software by 632.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.