Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASUR. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $165.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 853,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 671,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 3rd quarter worth $3,713,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 131.5% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 520,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 295,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

